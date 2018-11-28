September 13, 1939 — November 21, 2018
Elizabeth passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Elizabeth was born in Pasadena, California to Charles and Marion Shryock. She grew up in South Pasadena and lived in the surrounding areas of Pasadena, Altadena and Hacienda Heights, California. For many years, she also lived in North Texas.
In 2013, she moved to Albany.
Elizabeth enjoyed sewing for her family. Over the years she would sew a Christmas stocking for each new member of the family. Her favorite pastime was watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (don’t you dare call during show times!!).
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Shryock; and two sons, Jeff and Robert (Bob).
Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Robert Shryock and Nancy Jordan; daughters, Darcy and Chelle Williams; grandchildren, Charles, Michelle, James, Alex, Trae and Jesika; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Javon, Jeiden, Samantha, Jazmin, Hannah, Moses, Rosalee, Damian and Charlene; as well as many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local no-kill or animal rescue shelter in her name.
Elizabeth’s memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on December 8, 2018 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (805 Ellsworth St SW Albany, OR 97321).
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).