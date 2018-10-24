June 14, 1936 — September 24, 2018
Beth passed from this life into our heavenly father’s hands surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Fresno, California, to Robert Tryon and Doris (Williams) Tryon. Beth started life from very humble beginnings as a child of migrant farm laborers. After graduating from Eureka High School, she worked in the Eureka School District as a bookkeeper and lunch lady in the cafeteria for many years.
Beth and her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Johnson, raised three children. They moved to Albany in 2013 to be closer to their daughter.
Beth was a servant always looking for those things that she could do for others. She was a leader at Calvary Lutheran, Eureka, California for more than 60 years and was involved for the last 5 years at United Presbyterian in Albany.
Beth and Ken enjoyed the Model A Car Club. Gardening, cooking great food (especially legendary fruit pies), and keeping a welcoming home were her passions. She felt that any day she learned something new wasn't wasted and looked for the positives in life. She loved her family and God most dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Sr. and is survived by her children, Lorraine Johnson of Albany, Kenneth Johnson and wife Maureen of Reno Nevada, and Rick Huber of Sacramento California; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27 at United Presbyterian, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her by donating to one of these organizations that she supported: United Presbyterian, 541-926-5551, Fish of Albany, 541-928-4460 or Safe Haven Humane, 541-926-2924.