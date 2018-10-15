June 14, 1936 — September 24, 2018
Beth passed from this life into our heavenly father’s hands surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Fresno, California to Robert Tryon and Doris Williams, Beth started life from very humble beginnings as a child of migrant farm laborers. She graduated from Eureka High School before working for the Eureka school district as a bookkeeper and lunch lady in the cafeteria for many years.
She married Kenneth Johnson and had 61 years with him before Ken passed. They raised three children. They moved to Albany in 2013 to be closer to their daughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Sr.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine Johnson of Albany, Kenneth Johnson and wife Maureen of Reno Nevada, and Rick Huber of Sacramento California; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Beth was a servant always looking for those things that she could do for others. She was involved at Calvary Lutheran in Eureka, California for more than 60 years and was involved for the last five years at United Presbyterian in Albany.
She and Ken enjoyed the Model A car club. Gardening, cooking great food, and keeping a nice home were her passions and she was very good at all. She felt that any day she learned something new wasn’t wasted and looked for the positives in life. She loved her family and God most dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27 at United Presbyterian Church in Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at fisherfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please honor her by donating to one of these organizations that she supported, United Presbyterian, Fish of Albany or Safe Haven in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.