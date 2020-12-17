Elizabeth Barnes

July 21, 1941 – December 4, 2020

Born on July 21, 1941 in Portland, Oregon, died December 4, 2020 in Albany, Oregon. Beloved wife of Michael, devoted mother to Gaylyn (Richard) and Garrett, loving grandmother to Rick and Lisa.

Preceded in death by father Charles, mother Jean and sister Katherine. She was a descendant of the Miller pioneer family in the Jefferson area where she lived most of her life.

Beth was a longtime supervisor for Marion, Benton, and Linn County court systems, and served as head of the Jefferson Planning Commission.

Her happiest moments in life were spent with family and at the Oregon coast. She was an avid gardener, accomplished seamstress, loved reading, and enjoyed exploring Oregon and Northern California in the RV with her husband, Mike.

The family would like to thank her caregiver Dee and Brookwood Sr. Living for their compassionate care, and per her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jefferson Museum or American Cancer Society are appreciated. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com