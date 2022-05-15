Elizabeth Ann Atkins

July 25, 1951 - April 28, 2022

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Atkins passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Alphonsus hospital, Boise, Idaho. She was 70 years young. Beth was born on a beautiful summer day, July 25, 1951 in Albany, Oregon to H. Berten Atkins and Alta Leondine Aspinwall Atkins.

She grew up in Albany attending Central Grade School and Albany Union High School. She went on to attend Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon. From there she followed in her father's footsteps, starting work at the Ladd and Bush branch, U.S. Bank - Salem, Oregon, then moving to Oregon City branch of U.S. Bank and on to Molalla as Branch Manager.

Beth had a wonderful childhood. All weekends were spent with parents, sister, grandparents and sometimes even cousins. Big family dinners, picnics, and fishing trips. Vacations were always at the Oregon Coast which Beth truly loved. She especially loved going crabbing with brother-in-law Darrel and niece Kim.

Elizabeth "Beth" Atkins married Gorden Atkins on March 25, 1977 in Reno, Nevada. Their first home was in Donald, Oregon and then on to Oregon City, where they lived until retiring to Unity, Oregon in 2000. There she met many wonderful people who became true friends, and the family is very grateful for each and every one of them. Beth was a very devoted Christian and volunteered many hours over the years to her church, Burnt River Community Church in Unity, Oregon.

She is survived by her sister, Leberta Jones (Darrell), niece Kimberly Anderson (Phil), great niece Elizabeth (Lizzy) Anderson (Beth's namesake), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Gorden Atkins, father H. Berten Atkins, mother Leondine Aspinwall, grandparents Hugh and Mary Aspinwall, and Stephen and Mae Atkins, and nephew Eric S. Jones.

The service was held at Unity Community Hall on Friday, May 13th at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.