Elizabeth Anderson

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Betty Anderson announces the sudden passing of a beloved wife, mother & friend who lived a vibrant 90 years of life. Betty is lovingly remembered by her husband Dale, with whom she recently celebrated 70 years of marriage, and her six children - Julie (Gil), Mark, Jane (Philip), Susan (Tony), Neil and Janet (Todd) - who were always a great source of pride and fulfillment. Gran-Betty will also be dearly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and additionally by her close siblings Elsie Jane, Jack and Kathy who live in Florida.

Betty was born April 29, 1931 to Katherine and Grange Skillington in Albion, New York and was raised in the rural town of Hamlin. After graduating from high school she trained as a nurse at Genesee Hospital in Rochester. She pursued a fulfilling nursing career for many years and remarkably, in the 1970's she returned to school to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Hawaii.

In 1959, Betty & Dale moved to Hawaii with their growing family where they made many lasting & life-long friendships that they cherished together as they worked, engaged in plantation life and raised children on the Islands of Kauai and the Big Island. She was an avid bottle collector and spent countless hours with her friends exploring the islands. Betty's family was her highest priority and she encouraged everyone to do their best, giving reassurance and reliable advice to her children who were often living in far-distant parts of the world. Her outgoing, communicative and knowledgeable personality brightened many a person's day and she was a welcoming presence to everyone who had the pleasure of her company. Betty's volunteer commitment was much appreciated, including her contributions to the Mokihana Club (Kauai), the Ka'u Concert Society (Big Island of Hawaii) and the Albany Senior Center. In 2012, Betty & Dale were honored by RSVP as West Linn County Volunteers of the year. Her generous heart touched many lives as she gave back in this capacity to the community.