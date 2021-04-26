Elgin D. Rau passed away peacefully in his sleep at Samaritan Hospice House on April 11, 2021. His family had been with him during his time there.

Elgin was born in Sydney, Montana but spent most of his growing up years in Tacoma, Washington. As a child he was a prankster and a mischief maker. He loved spending time outdoors and taught both of his children how to fish.

He is survived by his wife Irene and children Michelle and Jim as well as his daughter-in-law Cheryl and his grandson Kian. He graduated from Colorado State University with a Master's Degree in Education in 1975 and spent 10 years teaching at Linn Benton Community College. He also taught at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon and Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado. Elgin was well-respected by his students and peers. He valued and taught quality work. Elgin was known for his naughty sense of humor and pocket of mini snickers candies to share.

He worked hard to provide a safe home for his family, installed independence in his children and taught them to think for themselves. He was a good grandpa and as soon as he found out he was going to have a grandson, he started collecting Tonka trucks and Erector sets for him.

There will be a private scattering of his ashes at the Oregon coast this fall.