June 2, 1940 — October 10, 2018
Eleanor Theresa Rolow, 78, of Springdale, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Fayetteville.
She was born June 2, 1940, in Trinidad, West Indies, the daughter of Joseph and Rita Roque.
Theresa was an American Sign Interpreter and tutor, editor of nonfiction books, author and volunteer. She was a member of the sewing group at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springdale, Arkansas. She loved her family, her friends, her Catholic faith, and she cherished her U.S. citizenship.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Rolow; daughter, Luanne Campbel; and a grandson, Ross
Survivors include grandchildren, Jason and Troy Campbell of British Columbia, Canada and brothers, Darryl and Dennis Roque of Trinidad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S West End St, Springdale, AR 72764 by Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas.
The family requests that memorial be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church in her name.
Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com.