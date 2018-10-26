April 12, 1921 – October 23, 2018
Eleanor “Ruth” Patton, 97, longtime Lebanon resident, died Tuesday in Salem.
Ruth was born April 12, 1921 in Medford, Oregon. She graduated from Siuslaw High School in Florence and married William “Jack” Patton on December 8, 1939 in Vancouver, Washington.
The couple lived in Siletz before moving to the Lebanon/Lacomb area, where Ruth had resided until moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany. Jack preceded her in death on March 6, 2014 after 74 years of marriage.
Ruth had worked as a secretary at Rhodes-Warden Insurance in Lebanon for many years.
Ruth was a member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church where she had been a Deaconess. She also was a member of the Lebanon VFW where she served as an officer and on the drill team.
Ruth enjoyed bowling and was a league bowler at Linn Lanes Bowling Alley. She also enjoyed fishing, golfing, RV traveling and especially loved growing flowers. Family and family activities always came first in her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Jayne Meyer of Beaverton; son, Andrew Patton of Richland, Oregon; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.