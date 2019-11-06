October 25, 1936 — November 2, 2019
Eleanor Mae Schulte-Murray, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 2, in Lebanon.
Eleanor was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to John and Francis (Metcalf) Swanson. She went to grade school in Waterloo and graduated at Lebanon High School.
She married Robert Schulte in 1955. They lived in Albany until 1967 and then they moved to the Lebanon area. He passed away in 1996.
She later met and married John Murray on October 9, 1999.
Eleanor was the lead waitress for 27 years at Bing's Chinese Kitchen and was a lifetime member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Lebanon. Eleanor enjoyed traveling, especially camping.
She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Russell Schulte and Gary Schulte; four granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren, all of Lebanon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 690 S. 10th St., a reception will follow the service. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.