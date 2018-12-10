April 8, 1927 — November 14, 2018
On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the Lord welcomed home his faithful servant, Ellie Scholz.
Ellie was born on April 8, 1927 to William and Laura (Miller) Hartwig. She grew up on a farm outside Eganville, Ontario, Canada where she lived and attended grade school and high school. Ellie moved to the States to attend Concordia Teachers’ College in River Forest, Illinois.
She taught kindergarten at several Lutheran schools, and began a new Lutheran school in Fargo, North Dakota. It was in Fargo where Ellie met Rev. John Scholz, whom she married on June 17, 1951. Pastor John and Ellie planted four churches as missionaries in the Philippines where they worked for 15 years and raised three sons and a daughter. They returned to the U.S. in 1967 and settled in Oregon where her husband ministered as pastor in Corvallis (1967-1978) and then Eagle Point (1978-1992) before the couple ultimately retired in Medford in 1992.
Ellie was a vibrant servant who took delight in teaching English, volunteering in the LWML and Sunday school, and hosting at her home.
She shared her love for playing cards, traveling internationally, and cooking with her family and friends and even succeeded in climbing Mt. McLaughlin at age 65.
Ellie was known for her deep faith in Jesus Christ, which shone through her hospitality, her loving and gentle character, and her willingness to help whenever there was a need. Ellie remained a witness to the Lord through her battle with ALS and in her death.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Laura; and her brothers, Willard and Victor.
She is survived by her husband, John; their four children, Steve, Gary, Kathy (Tim), and David; and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Stephanie, and Vincent. She leaves a legacy of love for and faith in her Savior.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 15, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church at 2745 NW Harrison, Corvallis.
The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the defense of my life; Whom shall I dread? Psalm 27:1.