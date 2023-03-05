February 26, 1932 - February 16, 2023

Eleanor was born on February 26, 1932, the last of eight children born to Clarence Bright and Ethel Huffman Bright. She was born on the Bright family farm located near Westboro, Ohio that had been in her family since 1877. To the day she died, Eleanor described herself as an Ohio farm girl.

Eleanor married in 1952 and moved with her husband to Cincinnati, where her two children were born. In 1964, now a single mother, Eleanor moved her family west to Oregon for career advancement. She lived most of the next 53 years in Corvallis, Oregon until moving to Boise, Idaho in 2017 to be near her children.

Eleanor began her career working for the Public Health Service as a clerk-typist. She transferred to the newly-created Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where she worked until retirement in 1991. Eleanor's intelligence and work ethic enabled her to rise to become the administrative assistant to the directors of EPA research laboratories in Corvallis and in Newport, Oregon. Over the years, she was assigned additional duties. In particular she took great pride in her work to establish the Equal Employment Opportunity programs for EPA labs throughout the Pacific Northwest, and ultimately aiding in development of the EEO programs throughout the agency. Eleanor always greatly supported the efforts to achieve equality for women and minorities; one of her regrets was that her family responsibilities prevented her from traveling with her church pastor to march with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Eleanor was a dedicated mother, and raised her children to share her beliefs in education, independent but well-informed thought, hard work, and holding to a strong personal ethic. She was always an active and dedicated member of her church community. She grew up in the Westboro United Methodist Church, but was proud of the birthright Quaker ancestry and beliefs of her mother, beliefs that strongly shaped her own character. In 1967, Eleanor joined the fledgling Congregational Church in Corvallis, and she remained an active member there until her move to Boise. There she sang in the choir, taking joy from the fellowship and the music.

In the 1970s Eleanor discovered a love for the forest-land, mountains, and coastal beaches of the Pacific Northwest, and well into her 80s she often walked for hours in the hills near Corvallis.

After retirement, Eleanor was a frequent traveler, typically with friends who shared her love for the wild lands and for history, with frequent visits home to Ohio to be with her extended family. All her life Eleanor strove to help other people, to be a responsible citizen, and to be environmentally aware. She developed strong friendships with co-workers, church-members, and like-minded people, and maintained those friendships of decades.

Family and friends gave her life value and brought her great happiness. Her final joy was the birth of her great-granddaughter Nora, her namesake, in 2022. Eleanor died in Boise, Idaho on February 16, 2023.

She is survived by her son Jonathon Kyle MacDonald and his wife Terri, by her daughter Lynne Bright MacDonald, by her granddaughter Quinn MacDonald Hannon, and by her great-granddaughter, Nora Hannon, and her Bright-family nieces and nephews in Ohio.

Those who wish to send a memorial for Eleanor are requested to donate to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, Oregon 97333, or to the Jefferson Township Cemetery Association, 7010 Maple Creek Drive, Liberty Township, Ohio 45044.