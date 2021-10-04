Eldridge Lee Corson Sr.

Lee worked for several different places when in Iowa, he even went back and got a degree in accounting. Which he put to use when he and his 4 kids moved to Albany in 1980. Lee played Santa for many years in the Albany area, he played Santa at the Heritage Mall for many of those years, bringing joy and love to the family and kids who met him. Lee also was the bookkeeper for the Salvation Army for several years as well as a member of the church. He helped with the food donations, the kettles and the toy drives over the years.