March 25, 1927 — November 9, 2018
Eldon Lowell Farner, 91, passed away at home in Albany, on November 9, 2018. He was surrounded by family as he left his earthly body for heaven.
He was born March 25, 1927, in Wakefield, Nebraska, as the youngest child of Frank and Maude Farner.
His family eventually settled in Caldwell, Idaho, where he attended high school. Upon graduating in 1945, he enlisted in the Army. He served in Germany until the fall of 1946.
Eldon returned to Caldwell, where he met and fell in love with Naomi. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this past summer. During their courtship and early marriage, he received his degree in education from the College of Idaho.
Eldon and Naomi moved to Owatonna, Minnesota, for a couple of years to be near Naomi’s family before moving to Oregon to teach in Prineville and Nyssa, finally settling in Albany to raise their children. He had a heart for teaching and loved instructing, whether it was in the classroom or on the sports field.
He continued his education with a Master’s degree from Oregon State University, which he used to go into administration.
Eldon worked at all three middle schools in Albany, as well as Santiam Christian School. He and Naomi served the community through Hospice for many years. They began their love for the Lord in 1974 and Eldon taught, volunteered, and served as a board member at Hope Church (formerly First Assembly of God) for 44 years. He was known by his family and church for persistently praying.
Eldon was a fan of many sports and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and the OSU Beavers. Going to Beaver football and basketball games was especially enjoyable. Eldon loved playing golf with his family and friends and encouraged all his grandchildren to take up the game. He loved his orange and black golf cart.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi; brothers, Harry, William, and Robert; and sisters, Henrietta and Bette.
Eldon is survived by his children, Monte (Jane) Farner, Ron (Patricia) Farner, Cindy (Greg) Loberg, Paula (Lonni) Roth; and Linda (Vernie) Stieglbauer; sister, Maude Patch; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nephews, nieces, and wonderful friends.
Eldon’s celebration service is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
If you wish to make a donation, please send to the Hope Church Missions Program. Eldon was both a generous giver and a prayer warrior for missionaries.
