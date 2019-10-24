June 29, 1926 — October 21, 2019
Eldon James Schrock, 93, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Mennonite Village Health Care Center.
He was born in Albany on June 29, 1926, to Elmer and Bertha (Heyerly) Schrock. He was educated in the Linn County schools.
During World War II, he served in Civilian Peace Service, fighting forest fires in Glacier Park, Montana for two years and then transferred to serve in a mental hospital in New Jersey. After that term of service, he returned to the Albany area and met Mildred Maxine Kuhns and they were married December 29, 1950, in Albany. They farmed for several years near Scio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and helping others.
After Eldon decided to change occupations he enrolled in Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon, and received his BA in Business Administration. During the time he was in college, he also served as the Superintendent of the Rock of Ages Retirement Home near McMinnville, Oregon.
Following college, they moved to Portland, where he worked in accounting at the Woodland Park Hospital. Later they returned to Albany and he worked in accounting at the Mennonite Village later becoming the Administrator of the Mennonite Home (Health Care Center).
Eldon was a member of Albany Mennonite Church. Through the years he served in various positions such as treasurer, taught Sunday school classes, and enjoyed singing in men’s quartets and choirs. After retiring, both Eldon and Mildred were involved in volunteer work, especially at the MCC Etcetera Shop in Lebanon as well as the Mennonite Village and Drift Creek church camp.
He is survived by one daughter, Diane of Detroit, Michigan; one son, Jon of Salem, Oregon; and one granddaughter, Loni Sutter, of Shelton, Washington; brother, Perry Schrock; sister, Florence Gerig; and brother-in-law, John Willems all of Albany.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; parents, Elmer and Bertha Schrock; daughter, Valerie Sutter; grandson, Christopher Sutter; sister, Dora Willems; and sisters-in-law, Sophia Schrock and Audrey Schrock.
A private family graveside service will be at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at the Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave. NE, Albany, OR.
Memorials may be given to Mennonite Village’s Endowment Fund in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., (P.O. Box 156) Albany, OR 97321 or Mennonite Central Committee for World Relief in care of Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave NE, Albany, OR 97322.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.