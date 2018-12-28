September 29, 1940 — December 27, 2018
Eldon Olsen of Corvallis died at the age of 78.
He was born in American Fork, Utah and grew up in Salt Lake City. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Sweden from 1960 to 1963.
He married Janeil Fugal on June 8, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. After living in Utah, Connecticut, Indiana, and Montana, they moved to Corvallis in 1976.
He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his financial frugality and generosity.
During his career, he worked as an industrial engineer and as an engineering professor at OSU.
After retirement, he and his wife presided over the California San Diego mission. They also served missions in Baltimore and Nauvoo, Illinois. He volunteered as a Dial-A-Bus driver and as a district commissioner for BSA.
Eldon is preceded in death by his youngest son, Carl Olsen.
He is survived by his wife, Janeil; children, Ken (Polly) of Adair Village, Neil (Pam) of Central Point, Sheryl (Jonathan) Dodge of Lebanon, Brenda (Mike) Andrus of Beaverton, and Velvet Olsen of West Jordan, Utah; twenty grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on January 4 and funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
McHenry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Church of Jesus Christ missionary fund.
A committal service will follow at Locke Cemetery.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.