March 26, 1939 – February 15, 2022

Elden Robert Aerni, 82, died February 15 at an Adult Foster Home in Brownsville, Oregon. Elden was the first child born to Olen Josua Aerni and Rosezella Anna (Jenness) Aerni, March 26, 1939 in Jefferson, Oregon.

Elden married Sharon Lee Trollinger May, 1958. They divorced May 1968. They had three sons: Howard Olen, of Albany, Oregon, Gary Elden, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Craig Allen (Rita), of Plymouth, Indiana.

Elden lived in the Albany-Sweet Home area all his life. He worked as a roofer, house painter but mostly in the wood industry for Willamette Industries, retiring after 30 years in 2003.

Elden was married to Wanda Morgan in 1970, they divorced 2004.

He married Bernadine Laik in 2006, they divorced 2009.

In his early years he raced cars at the Speedway in Albany receiving a trophy as Rollover Champion. He started training and riding horses. He rode his horse "Come On" in many Endurance Rides. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting. Elden coached a Sweet Home Women's Softball A League Team. His nickname was "Pappy." His team won numerous trophies.

Elden is survived by his sons, six grandchildren, Joshua (Matti), Jesse, Alicia, Heather, Valerie (Jesse) Roberts, and Chad (Caressa); three great-grandchildren, Via, Cyan and Rylo. Siblings: Darlene Wilson, Albany, Marlin (Pat), Porter Oklahoma, Bernard, Albany, Gloria (Billy) James, Eugene, and Gwen Lavel (Jim) Miller, Toms River, New Jersey and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Garland, Layton and Lanny.

He wished to be cremated and have no service. His ashes will be placed in a niche at Willamette Memorial Park Albany.

The family would like to thank Helping Hearts AFH, and Serenity Hospice of Eugene for their excellent care. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.