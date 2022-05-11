May 16, 1940 - April 25, 2022

Elaine Rose Kelley of Corvallis, Oregon, passed peacefully on April 25, 2022 in her home in Albany, Oregon. She was 81 years old.

Elaine was born in Delburne, Alberta, Canada, on May 16, 1940 to Edward R. and Irene N. Hodson.

She married James T. Kelley in 1959, whom she met while he was stationed at the Saskatoon Mountain Air Station in Beaverlodge, Alberta, Canada. She became a US citizen in 1969.

She enjoyed traveling and visited Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and the Netherlands, many U.S. states, as well as spending time with her family in Hawaii. She enjoyed oil painting, doing word puzzle Anacrostics, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and anything French, having spent years studying the language and spoke it fluently. She's known for her beaming smile and she vibrantly lived life to the fullest, all packed into her 4'11" frame, as she would say, "she had a choice to be short and beautiful or tall and ugly".

She worked in the Corvallis School district from 1974-1997 in the libraries, was an avid reader and served as the President of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library.

She is survived by her son, Michael T. Kelley of Portland, Oregon; her daughter, Kathryn M. Jolliff and son-in-law, David W. Jolliff of Albany, Oregon; her grandchildren, Emily R. Jolliff of Lapine, Oregon, and Andrew T. Jolliff of Albany, Oregon; and her siblings Leona M. Peterson and Andrew G. Hodson of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

An open-house celebration of life will take place in her home at 35625 Riverside Dr. SW, Albany, OR, 97321 on her birthday, May 16th from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330. Please sign the guest book at: www.demossdurdan.com