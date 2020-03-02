1929 — 2020
Elaine Harker-Stout, resident of Mennonite Village, lost her battle with cancer, passing peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She celebrated her 90th birthday among friends and family in 2019.
Born to Stanley and Vilate Ferguson in 1929 in Bingham Canyon, Utah, she possessed a determined independence and courageous spirit. She grew up hunting, fishing and hiking in the mountains of Utah. In 1962, Elaine moved her family to Oregon, finally settled on Takena Street in Albany, where her extensive garden was the envy of many.
Elaine will be remembered for her generous work throughout the community. Favorite causes included supporting The Library Club and the local art festival. An avid golfer, Elaine and her late husband, Dr. Benjamin Stout, who preceded her in death in 2007, were members of the Spring Hill Country Club. In addition to her philanthropic involvement, Elaine owned local businesses Sincerely Yours and Hub Tour and Travel, as well as being employed at Teledyne and The National Council for Air and Stream Improvement (NCASI).
Mother of six, Elaine’s eldest daughter Vicki Coffin preceded her in death in 2015. Elaine is survived by sons Frank (Karen) Winward, Eric Hoxsie and son-in-law Ken Coffin, daughters Gloria Chambers, Heidi (Dr. Hal Barry) Hoxsie and Anette Harker, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
The matriarch of her family, Elaine hosted numerous holiday and birthday gatherings with her family and friends, which were always greatly anticipated and enjoyed by all. Other hobbies and interests included her love of gardening, passion for writing, fishing, bridge, trips to the beach and many others, all of which could be changed at a moment's notice should she come dangerously close to a casino.
As per her wishes, her family will spread her ashes in a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held in Albany, in May 2020, with details to be published at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Women’s Shelters, Albany, Oregon.