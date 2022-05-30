Elaine C. Lynch

February 02, 1954 - May 02, 2022
Our dear mother, Elaine Lynch (nee French) of Philomath, Oregon, passed away from cancer on May 2, 2022, at the age of 68. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends, and was a well-loved member of her community. Elaine is survived by her daughter Gina Lynch, her daughter Avery Walter, and two granddaughters.
To honor Elaine's memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on June 4 at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis at 2 p.m. We invite anyone who knew her to attend.