 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elaine C. Lynch

  • 0
Elaine C. Lynch

February 02, 1954 - May 02, 2022

Our dear mother, Elaine Lynch (nee French) of Philomath, Oregon, passed away from cancer on May 2, 2022, at the age of 68. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends, and was a well-loved member of her community. Elaine is survived by her daughter Gina Lynch, her daughter Avery Walter, and two granddaughters.

To honor Elaine's memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on June 4 at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis at 2 p.m. We invite anyone who knew her to attend.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

National Anthem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News