Elaine A. Hubble

August 14, 1926 – June 15, 2020

Elaine (Lainee) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, surrounded by family.

Elaine Sue Anderson was born in Wibaux, Montana to Helen and Robert Anderson, and raised on the Anderson family farm. She was the youngest of seven children, and the only girl. She graduated from the Wibaux County High School in 1945, and then had a job with the County Extension offices.

Lainee married the love of her life, Walter Hubble, on December 30, 1945, and they started married life on the Hubble farm, outside of Beach, North Dakota. They had three boys: Larry, Warren, and Brian. Then in 1963, they changed the direction of their lives and moved to Milwaukie, Oregon. Elaine and Walter built a home, joined the Kairos-Milwaukie United Church of Christ, raised their boys, and had a wonderful life together. They were known for their hospitality and love of card games, and Elaine was given the nickname of "The Cookie Lady" for supplying her wonderful cookies for church activities. Grandchildren always checked the freezer, first thing, to get one of Grandma's frozen chocolate chip cookies!