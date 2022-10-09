December 3, 1932—September 14, 2022

Eileen Weaver passed away September 14, 2022 at Parkview Memory Care at Cherrywood in Portland, Oregon.

She was born in Portland, Oregon on December 3, 1932 to Reuben and Hilda (Gahler) Reist. She attended Vestal Elementary School until the family purchased an eighty acre farm in Hopewell, Oregon in 1945. She finished her secondary schooling at Hopewell and attended Western Mennonite High School where she met and married Harold Leroy Weaver.

Eileen learned to drive a tractor before she learned to drive a car. She taught her younger sisters how to play the piano and read.

She became an accomplished seamstress, sewing for herself, her husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She sewed most of her wardrobe, and was a crafter; trying her hand at wedding cakes, creating dried apple faces, and sugar Easter eggs with miniature scenes inside. She was an avid reader, studied French and enjoyed puzzles.

Eileen and Harold owned Weaver’s Drapery Workroom for 35 years on SE Hawthorne, in Portland. Eileen handled billing, estimated yardage, and typed invoices with rapid-fire speed. Occasionally, she did handwork in the workroom where Harold managed the day to day drapery production.

Eileen attended Portland Mennonite Church for many years where she loved to sing hymns in her alto voice. She enjoyed her community of friends and worshipers.

Eileen was a daily consumer of Sen-Sen and chocolate. She enjoyed tending roses and other ornamentals that drew birds into their Laurelhurst neighborhood yard. She enjoyed listening to hymns and barbershop quartets while she sewed.

She loved to cross-country ski and hike, where she identified, documented and photographed flowers and birds. She especially enjoyed the Metolius River wilderness and the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Eileen and Harold spent many of their retirement years volunteering at the Mennonite Historical Society, and fundraising for a new location and building on the Zion Mennonite Church campus.

Eileen was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Lou Weaver, son in law Brian Dahl of Albany; daughter Donna Kay Adkins and son in law Russell Adkins of Estacada. Grandchildren Juliet Lee Vuilleumier, grandson in law Alex Vuilleumier; grandson Dylan Christopher Dahl and finance Alyssa Mannis of Portland; great grandchildren Lora James and Sage James. Sisters and brothers in law; Shirley and LeRoy Chupp, of Portland; Sharon and Cecil Kennel of Strang, Nebraska. She is also survived by four nephews and two nieces.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Reuben and Hilda Reist and Husband of 67 years, Harold Leroy Weaver.

A celebration of life will be held at Zion Mennonite Church, Canby, Oregon on October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM.