August 29, 1923 - April 14, 2023

Our beloved 99 years young Eileen passed away on April 14, 2023, at her home in Corvallis. Shewas born August 29, 1923, in Pea Ridge Arkansas to Otis and Mae Mitchell. She was joined byher sister Vera in 1925.

The family moved to Oregon in 1930 driving across the country in a Model -T with all theirpossessions. With help from her dad's uncle George Givens, her Dad was able to find work inDonald, OR. Eileen attended school for three years at Donald school and then moved to Waconda school. Her parents' thought education was very important and moved to Keizer sothe girls could go to high school. They bought a lot and her Dad built the house, which served as the family home for many years.

Eileen graduated in 1942 at the height of WWII and married her sweetheart George Robertsonin December of 1942. He failed the draft but was employed by the government war effort for his skills with radio technology. They shipped him to Rome, NY to work for the air force base there, but Eileen had to travel alone by train to Rome, NY. There she was employed in therequisitions department for airplane parts as part of the war effort.

After the war in January 1946, they bought a Plymouth coupe and drove back to Portland,Oregon, where they lived for many years. In January 1946, Eileen was employed by Farmers Insurance Company and worked for them until her retirement in 1986. Eileen and George moved to Salem in 1985 to help her parents until their deaths and then moved to Corvallis 2003to live closer to her sister.

Eileen liked to go the coast, travel, bowl, and spend time with family and friends. She participated in 4-H; perhaps that is where her interest in crafts was honed She liked all mannerof crafts, crochet, ceramics, but sewing and quilting were her favorites. George and Eileen were involved in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows; you might have seen them serving coffee along I5 on a busy holiday weekend. Eileen was a life member of the Rebeccas which is an arm of the Odd Fellows with the following goal: "To live peaceably, do good unto all, as we have opportunity and especially to obey the Golden Rule, Whatsoever ye would that others should do unto you, do ye even so unto them."

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband George Robertson Jr. She is survived by her sister Vera Rush, niece Ruth Rush Helus and nephew Steven Rush and grandnieces, nephew, and great grandnieces.

Celebration of Life will be held at Restlawn Funeral Memorial Gardens Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am.