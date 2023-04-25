February 16, 1933 - April 9, 2023

Edwin R. Barnes of the East Lincoln County areas departed this life at the age of 90 on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, Oregon.

Ed was born February 16, 1933 on the Jory Farm in Salem, Oregon. He was employed with the Forest Service, Gene Cooper Logging, Lincoln County Road Department, Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Mary's River Lumber, and Ellmaker State Park.

He was preceded in death by his son, William Mark Barnes.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbie) Barnes. Children; Michael Barnes and Raeanne Pike. Grandchildren; Michael, Grayson, Travis, and Crystal. Great Grandchildren; Keisha, Kylie, Alycia, Cole, Jillian, Desmond and Alison. Great, Great Grandchildren; Leticia, Zendayah, Romeo, and Kehlani.

Services will be held at Eddyville Community Church, 6890 Crystal Creek Loop, Eddyville, Oregon 97343 on April 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.