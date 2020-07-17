May 5, 1939 – June 29, 2020
Edwarda Jean Prochnau, a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother, daughter and friend passed away at her home on June 29, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was 81, and died after a very brief illness.
Edwarda was born May 5, 1939, in Spencer, Iowa to Arthur and Geneva Peterson. At the time of her birth, her father was battling cancer and succumbed to the illness the following month. When deciding on a name for their child, Edwarda’s parents decided to honor the doctor who was treating Arthur and chose to name her Edwarda after the doctor’s first name, Edward.
Following her father’s passing, Edwarda and her mother eventually moved to Seattle where her mother married James Campbell in 1945.
Childhood for Edwarda was filled with church, Girl Scouts, piano lessons, camping at her beloved Salmon La Sac campsite and riding her bike with friends. In high school her attention turned towards skiing and attending school dances. She saved all of her dance cards which can still be found in her belongings.
After graduating from West Seattle High School in 1957, she entered the University of Washington and pledged the Chi Omega sorority. During her freshman year she was selected to be a Princess on the Timber Court. While participating in the many Timber Court activities, she met Tom McCullough. They were married in 1959 and had two children. Edwarda later married James Prochnau in 1968 and they had three children.
Raising five children was work in and of itself, but that did not prevent her from expanding her life into other activities. She started by volunteering to push a coffee cart at Albany General Hospital and eventually made her way up to being elected president of the Hospital Auxiliary Board. She participated in the community variety show High Kicks, was a part-time model and enjoyed the many social groups which she joined, P.E.O. in particular.
Edwarda was the consummate hostess, chef, gardener, and decorator. She had high standards and that was visibly evident in the parties she would host, her cooking which was second to none and her detailed flower gardens which she was so proud of. Her mother instilled in her a love of decorating, whether it was for the interior of the house or for the holidays, it was ever changing. At Christmas time she would spend weeks decorating her home. She always said she wanted to give her children and grandchildren the most magical Christmas ever and she never disappointed.
As a child, Edwarda would go over the many photos of her late father and quickly realized what a sharply dressed man he had been. Her aunts and her mother would tell numerous stories of how he had a presence to him when he entered a room. Edwarda took this to heart and was stylish her entire life. Her children had to be properly dressed for every occasion.
Walking and hiking was an activity that Edwarda enjoyed her entire life. She was proud to mention that she would out-walk much younger hikers in instructor-led excursions and sometimes even the instructors themselves! This past year she had enjoyed going to a nearby boardwalk to be able to enjoy the scenery, or so she claimed. That was true, but she was also aware that every time she went to this boardwalk she would encounter another walker who would have their dog with them. She would stop, exchange pleasantries with the walker and then reach down to pet each and every dog she encountered.
Edwarda enjoyed the many trips that she and Jim took, especially to the Mauna Kea resort in Hawaii where they renewed their vows on their 35th wedding anniversary. Black Butte Ranch was a favorite get away with her entire family for nearly 50 years. She loved taking her kids on bike rides and liked to pack picnics to take to one of the nearby lakes. In the winter Edwarda and Jim would drive the family up to Mt. Bachelor, for a day of skiing which always included a stop in the lodge for their famous donuts.
Edwarda lived for her family and friends. She was always there for you to celebrate your successes and comfort you in your time of need. She absolutely adored her husband Jim, her children and grandchildren. She spoiled us all with a never ending display of her love for us, being spoken or with her countless hugs and kisses.
She is and will always be missed forever.
Edwarda was preceded in death by her husband Jim. She is survived by her children Scott McCullough of Olympia, Washington, Jillyn McCullough of Portland, Kirsten Vogel of Lake Forest Park, Washington, Heidi Prochnau of Albany and Amy Prochnau of Dublin, Ireland; seven grandchildren; three step-children; eight step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Fisher Funeral Home to the National Alzheimer’s Association and Faith Lutheran Church. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
