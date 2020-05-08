× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 14, 1932 — May 4, 2020

Edward Wallace, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was a Nazarene minister for 60 years.

Ed was born in Decatur, Illinois, on November 14, 1932. Dedicating his life to God as a boy, he went on to graduate with a Theology degree from Seattle Pacific University. He joined the Navy in 1952 and served on the USS Belle Grove during the Korean War. As a proud veteran, he could be seen wearing his atomic veteran’s baseball cap, recognizing him as a Nuclear Atomic survivor. He married the love of his life, Margie, on June 19, 1954. For 66 years, they made many memories together as partners in life and in the ministry. They pastored churches together in Seattle and Port Angeles, Washington, and in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, before settling down in Lebanon, where he retired after 22 years of service at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene.

Ed was deeply loved by his family which includes his three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Charlotte, and numerous nieces and nephews.