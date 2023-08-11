Edward Roy Tualatin

December 15, 1938 - August 5, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Colonel Edward Roy Derrickson of Corvallis Oregon.

Ed passed away on August 5th, surrounded and loved by his family. Ed was born in Goldendale, Washington, December 15, 1938, and moved with his family to the Corvallis area where he attended grade-school at Orleans school, a 1 room schoolhouse. He graduated from Corvallis High in 1957, much to the relief of many teachers. Ed participated in Wrestling, Track and Football.

He was a very hard worker, starting in the 5th grade as a janitor to the Orleans school where he prepared the classroom on cold mornings and cleaned up (usually after himself). He worked for a neighboring Farmer, where he learned to farm with a horse and plow, and later delivered fertilizer (manure) to local homes (a trait he would use throughout his life).

In 1960 he partnered with Bob Blair, his life-long friend, to form the Blair-Derrickson Insurance Company. Ed signed up with the Oregon National Guard in 1957, obtained his Commission through the OCS program in Ft. Benning, Georgia, and later retired at the rank of Colonel. His military travels included Japan and Honduras, as well as numerous U.S. States, including living on a glacier in Alaska. Ed also worked as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan. His personal travels included several trips to Europe, with the most memorable being a trip to Normandy, France to see where the "D-Day" invasion occurred. Ed has been married to his wife Idelle for 64 years, whom he met at Oregon State University, and has been an OSU Beaver fan since.

He is preceded in death by his parents (John Robert Derrickson and Lorena Peterson-Derrickson), as well as his brothers John, James, William, Thomas, and Donald. He is survived by his other siblings Steven, Daniel, Joseph and Susan.

He has been a terrific father to Douglas (Children: Ryan, Katelynn, and Sarah), Kathryn (Husband: Bob, Children: James and Natalie), Michael (Wife: Kathleen, Children: Nicholas, Christopher [Wife: Summer], Aundrea [son: Rowan], and Arionna), and David (Wife: Susie). [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.3][v11.5][ya]He has been an Uncle and Friend to many, many others. He has influenced a number of lives through mentoring, being a good role-model, and sometimes tough-love, and has always been there for his family and friends. [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.3][v11.5][ya]His passion since retiring has been his garden and fishing, where he has shared (and talked, and talked) with friends and neighbors. The garden was his pride and joy and has fed many others and served as a way to get to know his newer neighbors. Although he has never quit the "fertilizer" business, he will be greatly missed. His humor, larger-than-life presence and his love affected his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy that will last forever. [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.3][v11.5][ya]Per his request there will be no funeral service; however, there will be a celebration of life in the coming months. [ya%]