April 10, 1935—April 28, 2023

Edward R. (Bud) Ames died on April 28, 2023 with his family at his side. Full obituary and memories can be found at www.McHenryFuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 4pm at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis.

If you wish to honor Bud’s life, consider a donation to Heifer International, information on McHenry Funeral Home webpage.