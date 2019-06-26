March 21, 1926 — June 20, 2019
Edward Palmer Belveal, of Sweet Home, passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. He was 93.
Edward was born in Ordway, Colorado on March 21, 1926 to parents Oran and Mildred Belveal. He grew up with younger brothers, Donald and Billy, on a family farm in the San Luis Valley in the mountains of Colorado, near the Great Sand Dunes. He graduated from Mosca High School and later completed a Bachelor’s in Education at Oregon College of Education.
He was a veteran of the Second World War, serving in both Europe and the Pacific. He was in the US Army, like his father Oren Belveal, who had served in World War I. Like so many of the greatest generation, in 1944, this small town farm boy suddenly found himself on a whirlwind tour of the world. In 1945, Edward was on board a ship slated to be part of the largest invasion in history: the invasion of Japan. Three days after that ship left Seattle heading for Japan, news came of the Japanese surrender.
When he returned home, Edward married Durmma May Eagle. She wore a wedding gown hand sewn by his mother and made from a silk parachute he had brought from Japan. They had five children, Robbin, Stephenie, Rickey, Sharon, and Roger. They later divorced and both remarried.
Edward had multiple professions during his lifetime and enjoyed outdoor creative ventures such as gardening and being a handyman and backyard inventor. In later years, he enjoyed writing and had a few poems published about life on the farm. He was proud of his collection of classic movies.
His children remember him as the kind of dad that would teach them how to bait a fishing line, drive a tractor, weld metal, use all kinds of tools, and who encouraged them to try things that interested them. His sons all wrestled in high school and Edward was a great fan. He was always supportive of the activities his children participated in.
Edward was preceded in death by his second wife, Rosamond; brothers, Billy and Donald; and more recently, by his son, Robbin; daughter, Sharon; and wife, Patty.
He is survived by three of his children, Stephanie Hurst of Ava, Illinois, Rick Belveal of Wenatchee, Washington, and Roger Belveal of Frisco, Texas.