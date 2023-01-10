Edward Maurice Uebel

September 8, 1923 - December 21, 2022

Everett "Marc" Uebel, passed away peacefully with his wife Betty by his side, at 99 years old.

Marc was born in Grand Island, NE, to Fred and Erma (Dalgas) Uebel. He grew up during the Great Depression with his sister Evelyn, helping operate their small family store. In 1943 Marc enlisted in the Army, serving as a B-29 bomber mechanic in Guam.

He attended Oregon State College, graduating in engineering in 1950. He first worked at Boeing Field, and there met and married Betty Moshier. After the birth of two sons, they settled in California for 20 years, while Marc worked as foundry engineer at Centrifugal Cast Parts. Following the birth of their second daughter, they settled in North Albany on a small orchard farm. He worked for Oremet as a foundry engineer for 15 years before retiring in 1987. In 1992, Marc and Betty moved to South Albany, then to Mennonite Village in 2019.

He was a skilled woodworker, producing fine furniture and volunteering as a carver at the Albany Carousel. Marc was a dedicated and beloved father and husband. He is survived by his wife Betty; sons Jeff and Cliff; daughters Nancy and Sarah; their spouses and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service and celebration of life are planned later this spring at Old North Palestine Cemetery (date to be announced). Memorial contributions can be made to the Historic Albany Carousel, OPB, or Nature Conservancy in care of the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).