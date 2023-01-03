September 25, 1948—December 19, 2022

Edward Alvin Rose passed away December 19, 2022, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Tiffany Rose, sisters Carol (Randy) Rucker, Clarette (Pete) Kiser, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Edward Rose.

Edward was born September 25, 1948, in Corvallis, Oregon. He moved around a lot growing up, and on September 23, 1966, he enlisted in the US Navy, attending basic training at NTC San Diego. After basic he attended electrician/electronics school and Radioman “A” School. Upon graduation, he received orders to Fleet Operation Control Center Pacific in Hawaii. He spent 26 years active duty, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. After retirement, he moved to Turner, Oregon and started a second career with the US Postal Service working automation, retiring after 17 years, then moved to Albany, Oregon in 2015.

He was a life member of the VFW, Post 584, serving three times as commander, a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, a member of the American Legion, Post 10, serving as their honor guard for many years, a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, and finally, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for 20 years. Since 1993, he was part of the Military Order of the Cootie, which was the honor degree of the VFW, devoting his time to making hospital visits to sick and dying veterans.

The Navy allowed him to travel to many states and countries including: Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Georgia, Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island. South Carolina, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Panama, Curacao, Palau, Kwajalein Atoll, Australia, Pakistan, Diego Garcia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, France, Italy, and Cuba. Edward joined the Navy to see the world, and he succeeded.

A memorial service will be held at the Albany VFW Post 584 on January 14, at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the VFW Post 584. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements (https://www.aasum-dufour.com/).