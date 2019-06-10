September 1, 1927 — April 10, 2019
May 13, 1925 — April 14, 2019
Daniel and Edna Widmer were married April 6, 1948 in Albany, where they settled on a small farm and raised five children. In their retirement, they volunteered at the Lebanon Et Cetra Shop and Fish of Albany. In declining health, they moved to the Mennonite Village where they remained and celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Edna was born September 1, 1927 to Nicholas and Magdalena (Maurer) Leichty in Albany, and passed away on April 10, 2019, at the age of 91. She worked as a library aid for the Greater Albany School District.
Daniel was born May 13, 1925 to Christian and Elizabeth (Rediger) Widmer in Wayland, Iowa and passed away at age 93 on April 14, 2019. Throughout his life, he worked numerous jobs before retiring as a welder.
They are survived by their children, Lucy (Loren) Noftsier, David (Rose) Widmer, Sarah (Sheridan) Mock, Laura (Jon) Harder, and Tim (Alexandra) Widmer; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Edna is also survived by her brother, Wilmer (Mary) Leichty; sister, Wilma (Gene) Kanagy; and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Leichty.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Albany Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mennonite Central Committee, Fish of Albany and/or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).