May 1, 1931 - January 16, 2023

Edna Verla Leslie passed away January 16, 2023 at Blue Haven Memory Center in Dallas, Oregon with her family.

Edna was born May 1, 1931 in Duchesne, Utah to Asa Leroy Smith and Verla May (Young) Smith. The family moved to Elk City and Eddyville before settling on a farm on the Big Elk river in Harlan, Oregon.

Edna received her education in a 2 room Harlan School.

Edna met and married Dale Leslie in Wapato, Washington in 1949. They lived in Harlan, Burnt Woods, Blodgett before settling in Philomath where they raised their five children. Edna worked OSU, Good Samaritan hospital and retiring from Heart Of The Valley after 16 years as a CNA. She was proud to have served as a volunteer for 40 years at th Vina Moses Center.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband Dale of 54 years, daughter & son-in-law Deborah & Morris Ludlow, son-in-law Larry Cole, parents, brother, Asa Smith Jr, sisters Betty Barton, Gloria Salford.

Survivors include her children: Shirley (Larry) Cole, Dale(Chris), Diane (Jerry) Krebs, Verna Leslie, sisters Helen Corwin, Jean Anderson. Grandchildren: Doug(Lesley) Sheila Griffin, Shon(Stacy) , Mikki Morris, Trapis Leslie, Brooklyn Leslie, Lindsay (Krebs) Scott. Great Grandchildren: Kayla Hogan, Tyler Griffin , Emma Griffin, Logan Cole, Cheyenne Morris ,Zack Morris, Jordyn Leslie, Liam & Soren Scott. Great Great granddaughter Brynlee Hogan.

Memorial service will be February 4, 2023 at 2 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses 1330 SW 35th Street, Corvallis.