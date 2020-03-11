April 16, 1932 — March 7, 2020

Edna Pauline (Phillips) Lanman of Albany was born April 16, 1923 in Freeport, Illinois to Frank and Bessie Phillips, the second youngest of eight children. When she was seven years old, the family moved from Freeport to Raymondville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. After graduating from high school, she attended Texas State College for Women (TSCW) in 1941. A member of the "greatest generation" in 1943 she was passing a recruiting office in Dallas and on a whim enlisted in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (later the Women’s Army Corps). Only 20 years old, she had to lie about her age since 21 was the minimum age for women who wanted to serve. After radio school in Pennsylvania she volunteered for duty overseas and was sent first to Algiers in North Africa and later Caserta, Italy where she was on staff at the Allied Forces Headquarters. During an R&R break on the Isle of Capri she met a tall, dark and handsome soldier named Tom Lanman. Returning home after the war she reentered TSCW. In 1948, Tom persuaded her to join him in Seattle, Washington and they were married at Fort Lawton.