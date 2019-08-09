August 21, 1930 — August 4, 2019
Edna was born in Albany to John S. and Anna Widmer Kennel. She was their fourth child, and only daughter.
Edna grew up in the Albany area and graduated from Albany High School. At age 27 she moved to Indiana to work at Goshen College as secretary for the Dean of Students, Atlee Beachy.
When she returned to the Willamette Valley in 1961, she spent some time working at the Lebanon Hospital and for Dr. Hurd in Albany. Most of her professional career was spent as a graphic artist and designer for Lane Community College in Eugene. She retired from LCC in 1992.
After retirement, Edna lived in Newport on South Beach with an unobstructed view of the bay and ocean. She lived there for 15 years before moving to Sandy, Oregon to be closer to family. Later she moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany.
Her legacy to many was her kindness and generous spirit with her artistic ability. She crafted costumes, dresses, and many gifts of needle work; but most will remember and covet the paintings; oil, watercolor, and pastels that she loved to create. From early childhood it was evident that she had a special ability and vision with art.
Edna was a great storyteller. She was the family historian and kept us delighted with her sense of humor and family stories. In recent years she researched and published a book - “From Switzerland to Oregon: A Kennel Family History”.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents and three older brothers; Earl, Oren, and Paul
Kennel. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Edna.
