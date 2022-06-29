Edna Aline Carter

February 5, 1930 - June 16, 2022

Edna Carter passed away June 16, 2022 at Willamette Manor in Lebanon.

Edna was born February 5, 1930 in Vandervoort, Arkansas to Kermit and Ollie Parker. She was the second of eight girls. When she was young, the family moved to Oklahoma until 1944, when they moved to Oregon.

Edna married James W. "Willie" Carter in 1947 at the Lebanon Methodist Church. They resided in Lebanon and were married 71 years until the passing of Willie in 2018.

Edna owned a local beauty shop and Waterloo Store in the 1970's. She and Willie moved to Sodaville in 1977 until 1989, retiring and becoming "snow birds", calling Quartzsite, Arizona their second home.

Edna enjoyed dancing, singing, bowling, gardening, arts, crafts, quilting, canning, and playing cards and Bingo.

She loved visiting with her many friends and family, staying in touch with them throughout her life.

Edna is survived by a daughter, Gail Cargill (Scott). A son, Steve Carter (Shelley). Six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and five sisters.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Lebanon American Legion. All ages are invited and lunch will be provided.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.