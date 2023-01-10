Edmund L. Murray

January 28, 1938 – January 6, 2023

Edmund L. Murray, 84, of Lebanon, died, January 6, 2023 at Salem Hosptial.

Edmund was born January 28, 1938 in Sweet Home, Oregon the son of Roy and Mildred (Smith) Murray. He was raised in Sweet Home and graduated from Sweet Home High School. He later entered the Army and served two years in the Military Police. Following his discharge he returned to Sweet Home and worked the majority of his life as a truck driver for Willamette Industries. Edmund moved to Lebanon in 1979.

Edmund enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, his model A and going to car shows.

Edmund married Patsy kindle on June 15, 1973 in Salem, Oregon. She preceded him in death on july 20, 2015. He is survived by his children Jack Waldron, Dawn Murray-Santos Richard Murray, sister Barbara Cleveland, 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step children Leon Waldron and Delores Waldron.

A celebration of his life will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road, Lebanon, OR 97355. A luncheon will follow the service. Private burial will be at a later date at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.