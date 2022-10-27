Aug. 27, 1927 – Oct. 18, 2022

Descendant of Linn Co. pioneers and 95+ year Linn Co. resident Edith Louise Wheeler passed away early on October 18, 2022 at her home following a small stroke September 5, 2022. The eldest of the six children of Wayne and Ida Mae (Allen) Parker, Louise was born in the Shedd/Tangent area and grew up on their Plainview farm.

She held several jobs after high school before marrying James Scott Wheeler when he returned from World War II in 1946. They settled onto their Sandridge farm, where they welcomed 10 children over the next 21 years.

While raising their children Louise earned a BA in Home Economics through OSU Extension Courses, one course at a time through the mail, completing her degree in 1976.

She shared her sewing, cooking, and canning skills as a 4-H leader and was active in her church. She believed her children should have an appreciation of music and insisted they all knew at least one instrument. She and Scott hosted several foreign exchange students for AFS and delivered milk from their cows to a Vietnamese refugee family sponsored by their church, earning her the title “Milk Mom”.

Children grown, Louise and Scott loved traveling across the United States, and to England, Scotland, and Ireland, combining genealogical research with army reunions, sight-seeing, and visiting friends and family. At home, Louise continued to raise horses, sheep, and cows while loving her pet cats and dogs; enjoyed growing plants especially orchids, trees, and mushrooms; and was an active quilter. When not volunteering for UMW, FISH, and the Salvation Army, she also assisted with care of aging relatives.

Louise was proceeded in death by her husband, Scott; her sisters: Iris Parker and Lillian Curtis; her brother, Allen Parker; and son, Daniel Wheeler. She is survived by brother, Irvine; and sister, June; nine children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Laura, Louise and Scott’s daughter, for caring for both parents during their declining years.

A memorial luncheon is scheduled for noon, November 17, 2022 at Lebanon United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Sand Ridge Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to the United Methodist Women, FISH of Linn County, or the Salvation Army.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home, Lebanon, is assisting at graveside service.