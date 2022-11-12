Edith "Louise" Wheeler

Aug. 27, 1927 – Oct. 18, 2022

Descendant of Linn Co. pioneers and 95+ year Linn Co. resident Louise Wheeler passed early Oct. 18 at her home.

It’s impossible to summarize 95+ active years into a newspaper space. Friends and family are invited to share memories online, and at a celebration of life luncheon at 12 noon Nov. 17, 2022 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Sand Ridge Cemetery at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to the United Methodist Women, FISH of Linn County, or the Salvation Army. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.