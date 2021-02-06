Edgar Hemmingson

Ed and fellow pilot Dan Miltenberger spearheaded an effort by Albany pilots to get the Albany Municipal Airport, the oldest continuously operating airfield in the state (according to the Democrat-Herald), named to the National Register of Historic Places. The pilots wanted to prevent the transformation of the airport by groups interested in converting it into a commercial site, and felt the designation would achieve that goal. In June of 1991 they succeeded and the airport was awarded that designation. Ed put together an historical account of the airport and presented it to Executive Director Keith Lohse of the Albany Regional Museum.

In the late 60's and early 70's, Ed began to get politically active. Opposing the war in Vietnam, he protested income tax day at the post office and got arrested. He protested in favor of a nuclear test ban treaty and helped occupy a test site in Nevada. He involved himself with the Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan. He claimed to have met president Castro, whom he referred to as "Old Fidel." He joined the Communist Party and became the Oregon party chairman. He set up an information booth at the Oregon State Fair to try and show people that someone who identified as communist was just an ordinary person. Family members could always count on a spirited political discussion when Ed was in the room. He wrote letters to the editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and became known in Linn County as "Ed the Red." When the Soviet Union dissolved and the truth about Joseph Stalin became widely known, Ed quit Oregon's Communist Party, but he never turned his back on the teachings of Karl Marx.