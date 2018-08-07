September 25, 1947 — July 31, 2018
Ed was born on September 25, 1947; to Mr. and Mrs. Edgar (Buck) and LaVerne (Manning) Hahn Sr.; in Bakersfield, California.
His family moved to Albany in 1947; where Ed attended Waverly Grade School, Albany Junior High School, graduating in 1965 from Albany Union High School.
Ed joined the Navy on February 7, 1966, and served on board the U.S.S. Black (DD-666) in Vietnam the last part of 1966. He attended Machinist Mate “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois in the last part of 1967. He was stationed in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in 1968. His last year (1969) in the Navy, he served aboard the U.S.S. Amphion (AR-13) in Norfolk, Virginia.
Ed attended Linn-Benton Community College from 1970 to 1973, studying general courses and auto-body repair.
Ed was married in 1971. His children are Edgar Martin Hahn III and Carol Ann Hahn.
Ed owned an auto-body repair shop and worked for several companies in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Salem, and Eugene.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, crabbing, cribbage, fly tying, model planes and ships, computers, Karaoke, dancing, cooking (barbecue), remote control cars, writing letters-to-the-editor, politics (was a candidate for the State Representative twice, Linn-Benton School Board once, Albany City Council once, and was on the Greater Albany School advisory committee), and early morning drives around the Albany. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Elks of Albany. Always most important were his children.
Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his children, Edgar Martin Hahn III (Kandie) and Carol Ann Hahn; his grandchildren, Autumn Rae Taylor (Ryan) and Brandon Abram Harmon (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Mason Smith; his sister, Eddeana Marie Vogt; nephew Randy Vogt; and niece Cammie Rapp.
Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on August 9 at Fisher Funeral Home. The graveside service is at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 10 at Willamette Memorial Park.
