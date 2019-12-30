Edgar Francis Lafayette III

Ed was extremely proud of his Lafayette heritage. He tried for years through genealogy to prove that his family was a part of the Marquis de Lafayette Legacy. Still working on that!

Ed was very adventurous and did much traveling to many areas of the world. He attended his annual Navy Reunion every fall which, over the years, took him through all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. He attended farm tours in China as well as places in New Zealand and Australia.

Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Kenneth D. Lafayette; daughters, Karen Grant (Wayne) and Laura Cavill (John); 7 grandchildren, Willie Tenbusch, Janelle Graham, Nicole Cavill, John Cavill, Kalyn Lafayette, Karsen Lafayette, and Kamden Lafayette; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Edgar “Eddie” Francis Lafayette IV; brothers, Erman Lafayette and George Lafayette; and his favorite dog, Bud Henry.