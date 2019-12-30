November 4, 1925 – December 13, 2019
Edgar Francis Lafayette III, 94, was born in Albany, to Ruth Elizabeth (Rice) and Edgar Francis Lafayette II. He is a pioneer family descendent of Elizabeth Montgomery and Nathaniel Gray Rice who came west on the Oregon Trail and settled in the Brownsville area in 1847 and 1852. Ed attended grade school at the Oak Grove School east of Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1944. He joined the Navy and served from April 22, 1944 to February 11, 1946. He was aboard the USS Suwannee (CVE-27) in the Pacific Theatre of Operations during WWII.
On June 24, 1951, Ed married Barbara Jean Ridinger at the Brownsville Presbyterian Church. They were married for 68 years. Together they operated and managed the Lafayette Calapooia Valley Farm & Lafayette Logging Co. in the Brownsville area. They had four children: Karen S. Grant (Wayne), Edgar Francis Lafayette IV (deceased), Laura M. Cavill (John), and Kenneth D. Lafayette (Melisa).
Ed belonged to many organizations and was active in the Brownsville community over the years. These included the Brownsville Presbyterian Church, Central Linn Jaycees, Sweet Home Elks Lodge #1972, Turkey Growers Association, Brownsville American Legion, Oregon Logging Association, Brownsville Sheep Dog Trials, Linn Co. Cattle Association, Farm Bureau of Oregon, Traditional Archers, Oregon Vintage Machinery Museum featuring John Deere, Meadowfoam Association, Small Woodlands Association, Friends of Lafayette, McHargue Cemetery Association, and was the Pioneer Picnic Grand Marshall in 2002.
Ed was extremely proud of his Lafayette heritage. He tried for years through genealogy to prove that his family was a part of the Marquis de Lafayette Legacy. Still working on that!
Ed was very adventurous and did much traveling to many areas of the world. He attended his annual Navy Reunion every fall which, over the years, took him through all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. He attended farm tours in China as well as places in New Zealand and Australia.
Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Kenneth D. Lafayette; daughters, Karen Grant (Wayne) and Laura Cavill (John); 7 grandchildren, Willie Tenbusch, Janelle Graham, Nicole Cavill, John Cavill, Kalyn Lafayette, Karsen Lafayette, and Kamden Lafayette; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Edgar “Eddie” Francis Lafayette IV; brothers, Erman Lafayette and George Lafayette; and his favorite dog, Bud Henry.
Ed lived the last three years at the Edward C. Allworth Veteran’s Home in Lebanon, OR. It was an adjustment from the farm life he was always accustomed to, but soon learned to make it his home. The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Veteran’s Home staff for taking such good care of him. We would also like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their wonderful and dedicated service.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Linn Co. Pioneer Association or Central Linn FFA in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at the Brownsville Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville, OR 97327. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.