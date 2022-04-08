Eddeana Marie Vogt

August 16, 1945 - March 8, 2022

Eddeana Marie (Hahn) Vogt passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House.

Eddeana was born in Oildale, California to Edgar (Buck) Hahn, Sr. and LaVerne (Manning) Hahn.

She, along with her brother, Edgar Hahn, Jr. and parents moved to Albany, Oregon in 1950. She attended school in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1963.

She married Gary L. Vogt in Albany in 1963, and both children were born in Albany.

In 1970, Eddeana, Gary and the two children moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. While in Fairbanks she worked for Sea-Land Freight Services and the University of Alaska business office.

When Gary retired from the Fairbanks Police Department in 1987, they moved to Lacomb, Oregon where they built their home and started a small farm.

When Gary died in 1996, she moved to Albany to be closer to her elderly parents. After her father died and her mother became ill, Eddeana moved into her mother's home to take care of her for the last year of her life.

Eddeana was a fantastic artist. She has painted numerous Alaskan landscapes and also graduate pictures of her children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and brother.

She is survived by her children, Randall Vogt and Cammie Rapp (husband Fred); grandchildren, Megan Caplan (husband Tim), Derek LaFon and Nichole Vogt; great-grandchildren, Liam and Maddox Caplan.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Evergreen Hospice.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).