January 21, 1944 - August 4, 2021
Earl Spires was born on January 21, 1944 to William and Vera Spires, and died on August 4, 2021 of complications following back surgery.
He was raised in Lebanon and lived in the Lebanon/Albany area his entire life. He attended Green Acres grade school and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962. He graduated from OTI in 1965 with further education at OSU and Linfield.
Earl married his high school sweetheart, Linda Newburg, in December 1963. They had two children, Tori and Trevor. Earl loved his family and was very proud of all of them.
He worked for the City of Albany for 27 years, retiring as Operations Division Manager.
Earl was an avid golfer and loved taking his grandchildren to the driving range to introduce them to his favorite pastime. He organized family golf matches in which his handpicked team usually won.
He and Linda enjoyed travel and their wandering feet took them to many places, including Europe, the Baltic States, Norway, the Caribbean and the British Isles. Highlights were playing golf at St. Andrews in Scotland and transiting the Panama Canal. They traveled to almost every state in the union as well as a memorable cross-country trip to Washington D.C., stopping at many historical sites along the way. Cruising was a favorite way to travel and they took several cruises. After taking many trips to Hawaii to get away from the Oregon rain, they finally took the step of making Hawaii their winter home for 23 years. They made many friends while playing golf there.
"Papa" always had sage advice for the younger generations. Whenever an occasion called for a speech or a toast, he was always ready with witty and pertinent commentary. His absence will leave a huge hole in family and holiday events.
He was funny, sarcastic, famously impatient and loved his wife beyond all reason.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill, and his niece, Rhonda. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 57 years, his daughter, Tori, and son-in-law, Rick Hartman, his son, Trevor, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, as well as five grandchildren: Ian Williams, Alyson Hampton, Garett Hartman, Ryan Spires and Henry Spires, along with two great-grandchildren, Adelaide Fields, and Tenley Williams.
There is no service planned at this time.
