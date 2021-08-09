January 21, 1944 - August 4, 2021

Earl Spires was born on January 21, 1944 to William and Vera Spires, and died on August 4, 2021 of complications following back surgery.

He was raised in Lebanon and lived in the Lebanon/Albany area his entire life. He attended Green Acres grade school and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962. He graduated from OTI in 1965 with further education at OSU and Linfield.

Earl married his high school sweetheart, Linda Newburg, in December 1963. They had two children, Tori and Trevor. Earl loved his family and was very proud of all of them.

He worked for the City of Albany for 27 years, retiring as Operations Division Manager.

Earl was an avid golfer and loved taking his grandchildren to the driving range to introduce them to his favorite pastime. He organized family golf matches in which his handpicked team usually won.