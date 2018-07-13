May 12, 1938 — July 11, 2018
Earl Niles Jondahl was born on May 12, 1938, in Laporte, Minnesota, to Earl and Joy Jondahl.
Earl died on July 11, 2018, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
After Earl moved to Oregon, he met and married Beverly Joyce Glencross. Earl and Beverly had one son, Scott. They were married for over 40 years prior to her death.
Earl worked at the post office in Philomath and Corvallis for 38 years. After he retired from the post office, he co-founded Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers.
He remarried in 2008 to June and they were happily married for 10 years until his passing.
After Earl’s retirement, he spent his time fishing the beautiful lakes and rivers of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; parents; and brother, Donnie.
Earl is survived by his wife, June; his son, Scott (Michelle); grandchildren, Kate and Jon (Brooke); great grandchildren, Grayson and Liam; and his siblings, Ailene, Winton, Sharon, and Terry.
A private family service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.