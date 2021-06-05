Earl Harry Baker Jr.

Known as "Junior" by his friends and family, Earl attended Harris School before entering the work force. He held many occupations, most notably as a mole and gopher trapper in the area from Coburg to North Albany. He started trapping and the word got around about his success. There was a severe mole problem at the Alford Cemetery. He didn't charge the cemetery but trapped enough to exchange for 2 plots. The legend was formed. We guess that his little 1982 Chevy LUV pickup has about a million miles from his trapping days. He kept track of the number of moles he'd get in a day. And, with his memory as it was, he could tell you exactly how many a day, in a week, and his best month. Junior owned hay stackers in the 1970's. He also worked as a laborer for States Industries until his retirement.