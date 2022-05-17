July 18, 1934 - April 26, 2022

Earl F. Nutt, 87 years old, was born in Oregon City, Oregon on July 18, 1934 and died peacefully of natural causes at his home on April 26, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong best friend and wife, Margaret Nutt, and his brother, Kenneth Nutt of Sacramento, California. He is survived by his children Linda Johnson, Randall (Carleen) Nutt, Colleen (Ross) Summers, Susan (Tom) VanderPlaat and Jim (Lisa) Nutt.

Dad was most proud of his five kids, all different, all unique, and all very grateful for his guidance and wisdom. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Dad had the pleasure of working 34 years for the USDA Forest Service, he considered it to be the finest Agency in the Federal Government. He spent most of his career on the Siuslaw National Forest. He was a project engineer (roads, bridges, and facilities) and highlights of his career include designing the paved road and comfort station at the top of Mary's Peak, Cape Perpetua Visitor Center in Waldport, Oregon, as well as the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, located north of Coos Bay, Oregon.

Dad was an avid supporter of Oregon State sports, the Corvallis Knights baseball team, and an active member of the Corvallis Elks. He also volunteered many years for the Benton County Roads Advisory Board, Oregon Dept. of Fish and Game and the Oregon 4-H Center.

He was a passionate outdoors person, who loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed growing U-Cut Christmas trees and always loved a good fire in the fireplace, no matter the time of year.

He was loved and will be missed.