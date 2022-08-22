Earl E. Jordan

August 7, 1932 - August 8, 2022

Our world took his final breath at home, in the early morning hours of August 8, 2022. The patriarch of our family left his frail earthly vessel to meet up with our sweet Momma and his three puppy boys (Duke, Daddy's Buddy and our sweet, adorable Sammy). Even though expected, the reality of the moment was a gut punch like no other for his girls, Veronica and Virginia.

Dad was born to George Anderson and Emma Frances Jordan (nee' Reed) in Brooksville, Bracken County, Kentucky. He spent his life as a small boy being raised by his paternal grandparents Charles and Cora Mae Jordan. At 17-years-old Earl volunteered to join the United States Army serving in Korea. Upon his Honorable discharge for his service to our country, he found his way from Kentucky to California and finally on to his beloved Oregon.

In 1953 Earl married Joanne Gill Phipps. In the mid-1960's he moved his family to Oregon. At the beginning of 1969, his first wife passed away. Later that year, Earl met the love of his life, Nadine Randall. They married on September 21, 1969 spending the next 41 years building an incredible life and family through hard work and love. Nadine passed away in 2010.

Dad loved Oregon for all it had to offer. From the forests which allowed him to hunt for big game, to its rivers, lakes and streams for trout, salmon and steelhead. He not only fed his family but generously shared the spoils of his extensive fishing and hunting trips with friends and neighbors.

During his working years, Dad worked as a machinist, retiring from the paper mill in Halsey in 1987. He was the 'go to' guy when it came to the intricate needs of machining.

During his 90 years on earth, Dad modeled honesty, integrity, love and kindness. Our parents showed us that hard work could provide you with a good life and the ability to play hard too.

Earl is survived by sister Betty Manley most recently of Florida, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughters.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home Albany, Oregon handled arrangements and as per Earl's wishes there will be no services. Dogs, especially black Labrador retrievers held a very special place in Dad's heart, donations in his name can be made to SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Hwy 34, Tangent, OR 97389