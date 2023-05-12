June 30, 1938 – April 26, 2023

Earl Christian Hummel, 84, of Lebanon passed away April 26, 2023 at his home in Lebanon after a brief illness.

Earl was born June 30, 1938 in Central City, Nebraska to Anthony and Fern (Adamson) Hummel. He was the third child with 2 bothers and one sister. The family moved to Oregon in 1940, first to Monroe, then to Lebanon. The family moved back to Nebraska for a short time when Earl was a teen before moving back to Lebanon permanently. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1957.

Earl married Christine Rue of Sweet Home in October 1960, they had 3 children, Steven Hummel of Oregon City, Kevin Hummel of Pinkneyville, Illinois and Kimberly Hummel of Portland. He is survived by his wife, all 3 children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Anthony and Ralph and his sister Mildred Smith.

Earl retired after 45 years as a panel operator at the Georgia Pacific hardboard plant in Lebanon. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lebanon where he served on the council and as an usher. He also served for 10 years in the National Guard and volunteered at the Oregon Garden for 10 years after his retirement. Earl was a devoted blood donor with at least 77 units donated over his life. Earl enjoyed camping, dune buggying and boating with his family and later enjoyed traveling to Victoria, Hawaii and the Oregon Coast in his retirement. He was a past member of the Lebanon Elks lodge.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, May 20th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

Donations can be made to the church's "Welcoming Fund" in his name. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.