Earl Brown

January 18, 1939 – November 25, 2020

Earl Vernon Brown of Springfield died November 25, 2020; he was 81. Earl was born January 18, 1939 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Vernon and Vivian (Kutil) Brown.

On May 9, 1958 Earl enlisted into the United States Air Force. He served his country until he was discharged on May 8, 1962.

Earl married Bobbie Weldon; they were married for 41 years before her passing on January 11, 2002.

Earl enjoyed spending time outdoors and taking pictures of nature. He loved the beaches of the Oregon and Washington coast. Taking long drives was a favorite pastime of Earl's. He was an avid mechanic and enjoyed restoring classic cars. Earl was a regular at all the local car shows in the areas wherever he lived, belonging to multiple clubs throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie.

Earl is survived by his daughter, JoAnne (Steve) Molinari; son, J. (Beth) Brown; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. A private graveside will take place at Mount Angeles Memorial Park in Port Angeles, Washington.

Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.